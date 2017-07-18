Agro dealers waned against supplying expired inputs

Agro dealers, who supply inputs that are expired have been warned against the trend.

Eastern Province Competition and Consumer Protection Commission, CCPC Investigator, Emmanuel Zulu, says farmers have started reporting cases of some agro dealers trying to take advantage of their ignorance to supply them with expired inputs.

Mr. Zulu says action will be taken against all agro dealers, who have continued supplying farmers with inputs that are expired.

He says the positive feedback from farmers shows that there was lack of information among farmers before the sensitisation meetings that where recently conducted by CCPC.

Mr. Zulu has emphasized the need for farmers to be alert and report traders, who are selling expired inputs.