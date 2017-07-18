CSPR backs PS’s strong stance on illegal land allocation

The Civil Society for Poverty Reduction, CSPR, has expressed worry with the escalating incidences of illegal land allocation involving some civic leaders.

Provincial CSPR Coordinator, Maxson Nkhoma, says that his organization has been following events in which some civic leaders and political cadres have been giving out private land to new developers in referendum area.

He says the situation is disappointing that some senior officials are involved in illegal land allocation.

Mr. Nkhoma says CSPR in Eastern Province is in full support of the action taken by the permanent secretary, Chanda Kasolo, who called for the arrest of some civic leaders involved in land grabbing from former CH, Contract Haulage workers.

He says police should quickly arrest all those involved in private land grabbing in referendum area so that other people can learn.

Mr. Nkhoma further challenged the Chipata City Council to address matters of improper land allocation in Chipata without further delays.

He says CSPR is currently waiting to see how the council will address illegal land allocation challenges, before considering petitioning the Minister of Lands to invoke the land administering license for Chipata City Council.