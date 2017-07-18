Tax payers told to take advantage of amnesty

The Zambia Revenue Authority ZRA in Eastern Province has urged tax payers to take advantage of the tax Amnesty on interest and penalties.

ZRA Provincial Manager Charles Mbewe says that ZRA has offered an amnesty on interest and penalties arising from late or non-payment of returns and late settlement of tax liabilities due.

Speaking during a live radio programme on Breeze FM this morning, Mr. Mbewe explained the affected tax payers are expected to submit outstanding returns and pay all principal tax liabilities due for tax periods prior to 1st March 2017.

He says that the amnesty means that ZRA has waived 100 per cent all interests and penalties, provided the principal taxes are paid.

And speaking during the same programme, Inspector of Taxes George Muyangwa says all waivers of accrued penalties and interest shall be grunted upon submission of outstanding returns and full settlement of principal tax liabilities.

He stated that tax payers are expected to pay all outstanding principal liabilities within the amnesty period, which comes to an end this month.

Mr. Muyangwa however, explained that in instances where tax payers are not able to settle the principal liability by 31 July, the authority will allow such tax payers to enter into what he described as Time to pay agreement, to enable them settle the outstanding principal liability by 31st December 2017.

He warned that ZRA will roll out its new robust beefed up enforcement programme to recover the taxes when the amnesty period is over.