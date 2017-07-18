Mealie meal prices drop further

Prices of essential commodities such as mealie-meal have been reduced further in Chipata district.

A check by Breeze News in some retail shops in the Second Class trading area, found a 25 kilogram bag of mealie-meal for some brands being sold at 70 Kwacha from the previous 93 Kwacha.

Other brands are trading at 73 kwacha from the previous 75 kwacha.

Traders, who did not want to be mentioned, told Breeze News that the prices were reduced last week.

They say the reduction in prices is due to the high supply of maize and low demand from the consumers.

And some consumers are hoping the prices will fall to below 65 kwacha for a 25 kilogram bag of mealie-meal.

Monica Sakala, a resident of Nabvutika Compound, says many people, who are still living in abject poverty cannot afford to buy the mealie-meal at the current prices.