Stray lions terrorise villagers

Lions are reported to be terrorising people of Kachingwe village in Chief Mishoro’s area in Chipata.

Speaking to Breeze News, Pwata Paralegal Help Desk Chairperson, Patson Ngoma says that the lions have instilled fear in people.

Mr. Ngoma says that there is urgent need for officers from the Department of National Parks and Wildlife to visit the area to remove the wild animals.

And Department of National Parks and Wildlife Acting Area Warden, Mable Sheba confirmed receiving a report on Saturday about the lions in Chief Mishoro’s area.

Ms. Sheba says that officers were sent to the area on Sunday but could not locate the wild animals although they found foot prints for one lion.

She says that a team of officers has been assigned to be visiting the area regularly, until they truck down the lions.

Ms. Sheba advised villagers, where the lions have been spotted to ensure that they restrict their movements at night, until the wild animals are controlled.