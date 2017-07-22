NRFA intervenes to facilitate road works on Kalindawalo road.

Eastern Water and Sewerage Company EWSCO says water pipe line materials worth 130, 000 Kwacha have been purchased to facilitate the redirecting of water pipes on Kalindawalo road in Chipata.

This is to facilitate the tarring works on the road by Sable Construction Company.

Eastern Water and Sewerage Company Managing Director, Lyton Kanowa says that the money has been provided by NRFA, the National Road Fund Agency, which is funding the road project.

Mr. Kanowa says that about 100,000 Kwacha worth of other water pipe materials will be needed to complete the redirecting of the water pipes.

He said this during the tour of the construction site and other roads where there are water pipe leakages.

Mr. Kanowa said that the water utility company is expected to cover a distance of about 700 meters.

Early this week, Mr. Kanowa indicated that the company would only redirect the water pipes if Sable Construction Company meets the full cost.