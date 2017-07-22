Local contractors disappoint government

Calls that government should strictly start scrutinizing local contractors for projects implemented in communities have continued.

Sinda District Commissioner Paradius Sakala says people have started losing confidence in local contractors, because they do not work according to their expectation.

Commenting on the progress of construction works of housing units for civil servants in Sinda District, Mr. Sakala says the contractor has taken long to complete the project despite being fully funded.

He says Zambian contractors should ensure quality works are conducted and completed at the right time, if they want government to build their capacity.

Mr. Sakala hopes the contractor, who is currently on site will complete the project before the end of this year.