Works on the construction of Sinda Day Secondary School advance

Works on the construction of Sinda Day Secondary School in Sinda district have reached an advanced stage.

Sinda District Commissioner, Paradius Sakala, says the contractor is expected to complete the works by October this year.

He says grades eight and ten classes will be opened next year.

And Mr. Sakala says construction of district administration offices will commence soon.

He says all logistics are in place ahead of the project.

And in a related development, two secondary schools are expected to be built in Kaumbwe Constituency of Petauke District this year.

Kaumbwe Member of Parliament, Listed Tembo, says government has already engaged the Ministry of General Education on the matter.

He says that there is an assurance that the construction of the schools will start before the end of this year.

Mr. Tembo says the two secondary schools will be constructed with assistance from the World Bank.

He says one of the schools will be built in Matonge area while the other will be constructed at Mwanajwanthu headquarters.