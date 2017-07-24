People involved in examination malpractices warned

The Ministry of Education in Eastern Province has warned people, who are writing exams on behalf of candidates to stop.

Provincial Education Officer Allan Lingambe says candidates, who are writing GCE, General Certificate of Education final examinations, should write exams according to what they have learnt.

Dr. Lingambe further says the candidates should avoid exam malpractices and follow ECZ, Examination Council of Zambia regulations.

Reacting to the arrest of two people, who were caught writing examinations on behalf of candidates at Madzimoyo Secondary School in Chipata last week, Dr. Lingambe says it is unfortunate, because the common exam malpractice is impersonation.

He says mathematics is among the major subjects, which many candidates use other people to write on their behalf.

The education officer says the Ministry of Education is alert to make sure that such cases are wiped out.

And Dr. Lingambe says that the law will be applied to those found engaging in examination malpractices, because cheating during exams will not be tolerated.