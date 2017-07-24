Four police officers in trouble over missing money

Police Officers from Lusaka have instituted investigations in a case involving four police officers under Eastern Division.

Eastern Province Police Deputy Commissioner Shalon Zulu says the ongoing investigation involving the four officers is over the missing money which was recovered from the criminals who were apprehended in Chipata.

She says the four police officers allegedly got away with the money which was recovered from the criminals.

Mrs. Zulu says the officers from Lusaka are involved in the case because the matter happened in Lusaka.

She says an arrest cannot be made before the investigation is concluded.