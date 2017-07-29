Local contractors complain of delayed payment

Local contractors, who constructed the local court in Sairi Chiefdom in Chipata, have complained over non-payment.
Jabesi Zulu one of the affected contractors says that they have not been paid their money since 2012.
He says the contractors have tried making follow ups from the council, but nothing positive has been done.
Mr. Zulu says the response they have been getting from the local authority is that the money for the project under CDF, Constituency Development Fund was used during political campaigns in last year’s general elections.
He said this when Chipata Mayor, Sinoya Mwale held a developmental meeting in the area.
And Chipata Mayor Sinoya Mwale says he will engage relevant authorities to find out why the contractors have not been paid their money.