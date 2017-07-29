Livestock farmers in Chief Maguya face water challenge

Livestock farmers in Khova ward of Chief Maguya’s area in Chipata district, walk about 30 kilometres to access drinking water for their animals.
Chief Maguya of the Ngoni people says lack of dams in the area has been the greatest challenge for livestock farmers.
And the traditional leader says people have continued to drink water from shallow wells, which is a health hazard, because the water is not safe.
He says the declaration of Open Defecation Free, ODF for some villages in the area will be meaningless because they do not have safe drinking water.
He called on government through the local authority to drill more boreholes and construct dams in the area.