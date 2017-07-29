A 23 year old man acquitted

The Chipata Magistrates Court this morning acquitted a 23 year old man of Chipata Motel, who was charged with one count of being in possession of breaking instruments.

Lottie Phiri, was charged with one count of being in possession of breaking instruments contrary to the laws of Zambia.

Phiri, is alleged to have been found with two iron bars, two machetes, a head sock and pepper spray at his house.