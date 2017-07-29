Sixty Kwacha maize floor price sends panic

Panic has gripped some farmers in Feni area of Chipata district, following the announcement by FRA, the Food Reserve Agency that it will buy maize at 60 Kwacha per 50 kilogramme bag.

Feni Agricultural Camp Zone Chairperson, Tomaida Ziwa, says that most farmers are shocked, as they never expected the agency to offer such low prices.

Ms. Ziwa says this is the first time in many years that a government agency is offering lower prices than private buyers.