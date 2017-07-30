Passion killings worry NGOCC

The Non-Governmental Organisation Coordinating Council NGOCC has bemoaned the increased cases of passion killings.

NGOCC Executive Director Engwase Mwale says that GBV, Gender Based Violence is a national crisis that should be addressed by all stakeholders.

Ms. Mwale says in a statement availed to Breeze News that there is a compelling need for the nation to quickly convene an indaba to address the root causes of these passion killings that are sending productive lives to their early graves.