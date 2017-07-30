Man committed to high court for arson

The Chipata Magistrate Court on Friday referred a man of Chipangali Constituency to the High court for sentencing after convicting him of arson.
Before Magistrate Boniface Mwala was Davison Tembo, who pleaded guilty to the charge.
Facts of the matter are that on July 10th 2017, Tembo set ablaze the house of his mother in-law.
On the material day, Tembo’s in-law heard some footsteps when she was asleep.
She told the court that she woke up and peeped through the window and discovered that it was her son in-law.
Tembo’s mother in-law said because of the moon light, she clearly saw him torching the house.
The court heard that a lot of household items were gutted in the inferno, but all the people that where in the house managed to escape.
Tembo admitted that he set ablaze the house because his mother -in-laws was keeping his wife.
After convicting Tembo, Magistrate Mwala referred the matter to the High Court for both mitigation and sentencing.