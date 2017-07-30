Julius Malema annoys Patriotic Front Party

The Patriotic Front PF Party has reacted angrily over comments by the leader of the opposition Economic Freedom Fighters, EFF, of South Africa, Julius Malema, on the political situation in Zambia.

A video is circulating on the internet, where Mr. Malema is challenging President Edgar Lungu to ensure arrested opposition members are released and accept to be opposed if he is a true leader.

Sunday Chanda, who is Patriot Front Media Director, has described the sentiments as irritating and insulting against President Edgar Lungu.