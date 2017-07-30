Three Chinese Nationals arrested for illegal possession of 25 rhino horn pieces

Three Chinese Nationals and two Zambians have been arrested for illegal possession of 25 rhino horn pieces weighing 32.2 Kilograms at the Chanida Border Post.

The five were arrested in a joint operation conducted by the Department of National Parks and Wildlife DNPW and ZRA, the Zambia Revenue Authority.

Ministry of Tourism and Arts Public Relations Officer Sakabilo Kalembwe says the suspects, who were nabbed at the Border Post that links Zambia to Mozambique are expected to appear in court soon.