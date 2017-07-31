Ministry of Local government accused of mishandling projects

Medium and Small scale contractors have complained of unfair biding processes of contracts under the Ministry of Local Government.
Speaking to Breeze News, Vice President for National Association and Small Scale Contractors, Rose Samboko says the ministry is sidelining contractors from Eastern Province.
Mrs. Samboko says that the ministry recently advertised contracts in Eastern Province without informing contactors in the region.
She says that the Eastern based contractors were shocked that only contractors based in Lusaka visited the province for project site visits.
Mrs. Samboko, who is also provincial chairperson, appealed to the Ministry of Local Government to re-advertise the contracts to promote transparency.
She charged that it is not fair for the ministry to have conducted the bidding process in secrecy when contractors in Eastern Province also need to be empowered.
And Provincial Local Government Officer, Alex Bwalya referred queries to the Department of Housing and Infrastructure Development DHID, who could not be reached for comment by broadcast time.