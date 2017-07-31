EPCCI advises farmers to find better maize market

The Eastern Province Chamber of Commerce and Industry, EPCCI, has called on the Agro Cooperative Union, ACU to help farmers market their maize in East Africa.

EPCCI President, Thomas Mtonga, says ACU should find measures, which can help farmers find maize market in the sub region, in order for farmers to sale their crop at a better price.

Mr. Mtonga said this following the reduction in the buying price of maize by the FRA, Food Reserve Agency, which is now at 60 kwacha per 50 kilogram bag, from last year’s price of 85 kwacha.