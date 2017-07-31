Nurse nabbed with K19,400 fake notes

Police in Petauke district have apprehended a male nurse of Nyimba District Hospital for being found in possession of 19 thousand, four hundred kwacha counterfeit notes.

Provincial Deputy Police Commissioner, Sharon Zulu says Dickson Mwale aged 26 of Botha village in Chief Kapichila’s area of Lundazi District was apprehended on Saturday.

Mrs. Zulu says the counterfeit money is in 100 kwacha notes.

The deputy police commissioner says the suspect is in custody in Petauke while his colleagues are alleged to have gone into Mozambique to buy maize using the same counterfeit notes.