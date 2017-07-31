Nurse nabbed with K19,400 fake notes

Police in Petauke district have apprehended a male nurse of Nyimba District Hospital for being found in possession of 19 thousand, four hundred kwacha counterfeit notes.
Provincial Deputy Police Commissioner, Sharon Zulu says Dickson Mwale aged 26 of Botha village in Chief Kapichila’s area of Lundazi District was apprehended on Saturday.
Mrs. Zulu says the counterfeit money is in 100 kwacha notes.
The deputy police commissioner says the suspect is in custody in Petauke while his colleagues are alleged to have gone into Mozambique to buy maize using the same counterfeit notes.
Meanwhile Police in Lundazi District have arrested a 26 year old married woman for illegal abortion and a 54 year old woman for leading her to abort.
ZANIS reports that Eastern Province Deputy Police Commissioner, Sharon Zulu confirmed the arrest in a telephone interview over the weekend.
Mrs. Zulu named the suspects as Suzen Gondwe of Kakolo village and Roster Mwanza of Mphungu village, both of Senior Chief Mwase in Lundazi district.
The incident happened between 15th and 16th July, 2017, when Gondwe is alleged to have been given herbal medicine by Mwanza with instruction to terminate her five months old pregnancy.
Mrs. Zulu further said that Gondwe narrated that when she followed the directive, she later bled profusely, thereby terminating her pregnancy.
The suspects were then arrested after Gondwe’s husband Lyson Kamanga 54 of the same village reported the matter to the police.
Mrs. Zulu says that Gondwe will appear in court to answer charges of infanticide after she recovers at Lundazi District hospital where she is admitted.
Her accomplice, who is in police custody, will also appear in court to answer to the same charge.