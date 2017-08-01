Villagers face challenges to access ARVs

People in Khova ward of Chipata District have continued facing challenges in accessing ARV’s, the Anti-Retroviral drugs.
Silizyani Ngoma, a resident of Chief Sairi’s area says people living with HIV find challenges in accessing the drugs because they cover long distances to health centers.
Mr. Ngoma says the situation has forced some people on ART to default on treatment.
He says there is need for government through the Ministry of Health to be supplying the drugs to all health institutions across the district.
Mr. Ngoma said this during a developmental meeting organized by Chipata Mayor Sinoya Mwale in the area.
And Chipata District Hospital Surveillance Officer Esnart Nkhata acknowledged the challenges people living with HIV face in the area.
Mrs. Nkhata says Chikando and Jerusalem are the only health centers that provide ARV’s in Chief Sairi’s area.
She however, says pregnant women are given the drugs in the nearest health centers in their respective communities.