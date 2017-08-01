ACC appeals against Silvia Masebo acquittal

The Anti-Corruption Commission ACC has appealed against the Lusaka Magistrate court’s acquittal of former Minister of Tourism, Silvia Masebo.

This is in a matter in which Ms. Masebo was charged with Abuse of Authority of Office contrary to section 21(1) of the Anti-Corruption ACT NO, 3 of 2012.

This is when she allegedly directed the then Zambia Wildlife Authority, ZAWA to cancel the tender for the hunting blocks.