High cases of theft scare teachers

Teachers at Lunyike Primary School in Luangeni Constituency of Chipata district have complained over an increase in theft cases.

Peter Sanga, a teacher at the school told Breeze News that teachers have lost a lot of property due to theft cases, which have become rampant in the area

He says that it is difficult to report these theft cases to police ,because of the long distance from the school to Feni Police Post.

Mr. Sanga complained that this was among the reasons why teachers abandon schools in rural areas.

And Nsingo Ward Councillor Chisoni Miti says that the theft cases have reduced after holding sensitisation meetings with villagers in the area to stop stealing from teachers.

Mr. Miti further explained that the problem of witchcraft, which teachers were complaining about, had reduced.