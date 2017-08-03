Eastern Water owed over K100,000 in Chadiza district

Customers in Chadiza district owe the Eastern Water and Sewerage Company 195,000 Kwacha in unpaid bills.

Company Manager in Chadiza district, William Moyo, confirmed this during the Epidemic Preparedness Prevention Control Committee Meeting held today.

Mr. Moyo said the company is facing a lot of challenges due to non-settlement of water bills.

He said the company has failed to pay some of its workers, including Water Kiosk Attendants due to none and late payment of water bills by customers.

Mr. Moyo says if the debt can be cleared, the company will be able to extend the water distribution in the district.

Mr. Moyo, has however, appealed to all customers to quickly settle their outstanding bills in order to help the company provide its services according customer’s satisfaction.