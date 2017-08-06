Confusion among PF members in Petauke

The Patriotic Front, PF Party in Petauke District, has warned district Youth Secretary, Graham Mwanza, against issuing statements that are not in line with the PF constitution.

The District Youth PF Secretary is alleged, to have issued a statement, warning former Msanzala Member of Parliament, Colonel Joseph Lungu, not to step into Msanzala Constituency.

District Party Chairperson, Sandford Mwanza, says that what the District Youth Secretary did was unconstitutional, because he has no powers to stop anyone from visiting any area.

He says the relationship between Graham and the current MP, Peter Daka should not affect other people in the area.

Mr. Mwanza says the party is against his action, adding that action will be taken against him to avoid dividing the party.

And when contacted for a comment, Petauke District PF Youth Secretary, Graham Mwanza, did not deny the allegations.

He explained that the former Msanzala Member of Parliament is not supposed to visit the area to inspect developmental projects.

Mr. Mwanza says Colonel Lungu, who was in the area inspecting road works and other developmental projects, was also distributing chitenge materials to people and made promises that he will contest the next parliamentary election.

He told Breeze News that the only person, who can inspect road works in the area, is the current MP, Peter Daka