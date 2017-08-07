Teachers abandon Walila Primary School

Teachers at Walila Primary School in Chipata district have allegedly abandoned the school.

Parents Teachers Association PTA Chairperson, Nebbat Zulu, says the school was given seven teachers in 2007, when it was gazetted.

Mr. Zulu explained that five teachers, have been transferred and no replacements have been made.

He says that only the head teacher and his deputy have remained, but are currently not at school.

The PTA chairperson says the head teacher is on leave and is expected to return next year, while the deputy head teacher is on study leave.

And Headman Kandolola, Richard Nkhoma, says the situation is worrying, because volunteer teachers are the ones manning the school.

Mr. Nkhoma says the quality of education for leaners is compromised, because pupils are being taught by unqualified teachers.

He says the Ministry of Education should quickly look into the matter.

The complaint was raised during a developmental meeting organized by Chipata Mayor, Sinoya Mwale at Katambo Primary School.

And Chipata District Education Buildings Officer, Masauso Phiri, who also attended the meeting, said that there are some matters that are considered, for the Ministry of Education to transfer teachers.

He says some teachers, who are married, request for transfers to re-unite with their spouses.

Mr. Phiri said other teachers request for transfers because of being mistreated by the community, adding that issues such as witchcraft have also contributed to some teachers abandoning schools especially in rural areas.

However, the concerned residents where not satisfied with Mr. Phiri’s response, as they felt that he did not directly address the problem at Walila Primary School