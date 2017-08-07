Farmers told to beware of crooks

A traditional leader in Chipata District has advised farmers to be careful with organizations they deal with.

Chief Maguya of the Ngoni people says this is especially important, because there has been an increase in the number of farmer organizations swindling unsuspecting farmers.

He says many farmers have been swindled by some organizations, who come in the name of helping farmers, when in fact not.

The traditional leader says individuals, who are swindling farmers take advantage of the desperation of small scale farmers, especially during the distribution of inputs.

He has urged farmers to get information about the organisation they want to deal with, before they conduct any business.