Pastor arrested in connection with death of two boys

Police have arrested a Pastor at Door of Heaven Ministry church in Lusaka’s Chibolya Compound in connection with the death of two male juveniles who are his step son aged 10 years and his nephew aged nine years.

Police Spokesperson, Esther Katongo has confirmed the incident, which happened on Saturday at about 17 Hours in Johnleng Compound.

Ms. Katongo says that the incident is alleged to have happened when the Pastor identified as Eugene Haminda aged 38 of Johnleing was weeping the two male juveniles after he discovered that some money was missing in the house.

It is alleged that the pastor had tied the two boys whilst weeping them and they later fell to the cooker which later electrocuted them and they died on the spot.

Ms. Katongo says that the bodies of the deceased were deposited in UTH mortuary awaiting post-mortem while the accused person is detained in Police custody.

She says that police instituted investigations in the matter to establish what transpired.

Meanwhile police in Lusaka have also arrested a male adult identified as George Phiri aged 27 years of Lusaka’s Chawama for allegedly murdering his child aged two years seven months.

Ms. Katongo says that Phiri later buried the body at Daso School of Lusaka’s John Howard where he is a care taker.

She says that Police was alerted by one of the suspect’s family members.

The incident is reported to have happened on 26th July, 2017 at about 19 hours.

Ms. Katongo says that the suspect who led the police to the scene where he buried his child is reported to have poisoned the child using doom with the view of killing the child and later kill himself.

He is detained in Police custody while the body is yet to be exhumed.

Ms. Katongo says that Police officers have secured the place and they are waiting for the pathologist to conduct a post-mortem after exhuming the body.