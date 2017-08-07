MMD condemns policies on tobacco sector

The Movement for Multi-Party Democracy MMD says lack of proper policies in the tobacco sector is damaging the industry.

MMD National Chairperson for Agriculture Chishala Chilufya says that poor policies are what have led to farmers failing to meet the tobacco demand this marketing season.

Speaking to Breeze News, Mr. Chilufya says that it is clear that farmers are frustrated because of challenges that have rocked the tobacco industry.

He says that despite the sector being managed by TBZ, Tobacco Board of Zambia, there are a lot of issues that need to be addressed like a policy on how to develop the sector.

Mr. Chilufya pointed out that roles of various players in the sector need to be clearly stipulated unlike having the regulator also involved in running floors.

He further says that the Ministry of Agriculture has currently failed to ensure that the sector is properly regulated for growth to be achieved.