Chief warns parents against marrying off young girls

Residents of Chief Maguya’s area in Chipata District have been warned against marrying off their girl children at a tender age.

Chief Maguya of the Ngoni people says, all headmen in his area have been directed to report parents, found marrying off their children.

He says cases of early marriages can be eliminated in communities if traditional leaders put in place stringent measures.

He says if left uncontrolled, levels of illiteracy among people especially girls will be high.

The chief says that headmen, who fail to report cases of early marriages at his palace, will be punished.

He has encouraged people to prioritize education if they are to develop and become self- reliant.