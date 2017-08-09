About 1,000 dog bites reported in Eastern Province

Eastern Province has reported 996 dog bites out of which seven deaths have been recorded between January and August this year.

Provincial Permanent Secretary Chanda Kasolo is concerned with the increased number of dog bites and deaths related to rabies as the region last year recorded 288 cases of dog bites and five deaths.

Speaking at the Provincial Epidemic Preparedness meeting in Chipata, Mr. Kasolo says that the problem has existed for a long time and emphasized on the need to find a solution.