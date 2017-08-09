About 1,000 dog bites reported in Eastern Province

Eastern Province has reported 996 dog bites out of which seven deaths have been recorded between January and August this year.
Provincial Permanent Secretary Chanda Kasolo is concerned with the increased number of dog bites and deaths related to rabies as the region last year recorded 288 cases of dog bites and five deaths.
Speaking at the Provincial Epidemic Preparedness meeting in Chipata, Mr. Kasolo says that the problem has existed for a long time and emphasized on the need to find a solution.
He stated that although some districts are making progress in reducing the problem, more needs to be done to eliminate rabies.
The Permanent Secretary directed all districts Anti Rabies Taskforces to provide reports and tangible solutions on the issue of reducing dog bites and rabies in the province.
Meanwhile, Mr Kasolo has observed that the province has seen a reduction in cases of street vendors.
He stated that although street vending is still high in some
districts, some districts are making headways in eradicating it.
Mr. Kasolo pointed out Chipata and Petauke as some of the districts that are making practical efforts to curb the vice.