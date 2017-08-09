Government addressing rural hardship allowance

The Ministry of Education in Eastern Province says it is in the process of addressing issues affecting teachers, who are not getting rural hardship allowances.
Provincial Education Officer Allan Lingambe says district offices are currently addressing the matter, which has affected a number of teachers in the province.
Dr. Lingambe’s comment comes after complaints by some teachers in remote areas, that they are not getting the rural hardship allowances.
He says the challenge of some teachers not getting rural hardship allowances is connected to the mistakes made by the Ministry of Lands, during the mappings of schools, which was conducted some years ago.
Dr. Lingambe says some schools where captured as being in urban areas when they are located in remote areas.
He says a re-mapping exercise has to be done to correct the situation, but that a local solution is being done to quickly look into the matter.
The PEO says the Ministry of Education has started the process of swapping codes for the schools that are not illegible to be getting rural hardship allowances, to those who are eligible but are not getting the money.
He says this has already been done in some schools in the province.