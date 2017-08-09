Staff deployed to new Chipata District Hospital

Government, through the Ministry of Health, has started sending health workers to the newly constructed Chipata District Hospital.
Eastern Province Health Director, Abel Kabalo, says this is because phase one of construction works at the hospital is almost complete.
Dr. Kabalo says ZESCO, the Zambia Electricity Supply Corporation, has already connected electricity to the hospital.
He says that what has remained is external works of landscaping.
He says a request has been sent to the Ministry of Health head office in Lusaka, to supply equipment, in readiness for the commissioning of the health facility.
Dr. Kabalo says government has released an initial advance payment of seven million kwacha for phase two of the construction works.
He says a Chinese contractor, Sanshare is already on site.
He says that the total cost of phase two is about 33 million Kwacha.
And Dr. Kabalo revealed that the district hospital being constructed in Petauke will be the biggest hospital in the province.
He says the hospital, will surpass Chipata Central Hospital in terms of size.