Filling stations reluctant to reduce fuel prices

Some filling stations have shown reluctance to reduce prices of fuel as announced by ERB, the Energy Regulation Board.
ERB Senior Manager for Consumer and Public Affairs, Fred Hang’andu has confirmed this to Breeze News.
Mr. Hang’andu says that ERB has received a number of complaints from consumers, who were either turned away because some service stations were not selling fuel or made to but fuel at old prices.
He says that this has forced ERB to undertake random inspections to ensure that all filling stations countrywide adhere to the revised fuel prices that took effect at mid-night on August 7th.
Mr. Hangándu has noted that service stations which have not yet effected price reductions are liable to enforcement action.
He says that the affected Oil Marketing Companies OMCs will be summoned for hearings soon.