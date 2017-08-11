JCTR calls for further reduction in fuel prices

The Jesuit Centre for Theological Reflection, JCTR has implored government to reduce fuel prices further.

The center says the price reductions announced by ERB, the Energy Regulation Board, were too minimal for those in the transport sector to consider reducing transport costs.

This is contained in a statement availed to Breeze News on Friday morning.

JCTR observes that as stated by ERB, the cause of the reduction is the appreciation of the Kwacha, but that it is not clear on how sustainable the appreciation will be.

The Centre says it hopes the Zambian government will ensure the trickle down benefit of low oil prices reach its citizens.

The Center says it is happy with the reduction in the fuel prices, as this may translate to a lower cost of living in the long run for Zambians.

JCTR adds that it is hopeful that the appreciation of the Kwacha will translate into fall of import prices, which can in turn reduce production costs for companies.

The Center says reduced production costs will make the market competitive, resulting into employment creation for many Zambians.