Police officer testifies how friend was shot dead

A police officer under the Criminal Investigation Department at Chipata Central Police Station, this morning testified in the Chipata High Court, how he survived, after being shot, during an operation, at a check point in Lusaka.

Sargent Jonathan Kapolyo, who made a request from the court to sit down when he became a bit emotional, said his colleague Sargent Banda, who was also shot, lost his life, during the operation.

He said that he and three other police officers were on their way to Lusaka to apprehend other suspects allegedly involved in a robbery that took place in Mwami area in Chipata, on October 14th 2016.

He named the suspects that were apprehended in Nyimba and Chongwe districts as Emmanuel Mulenga, Stephen Mafuta, Michael Lungu, Royd Mukutu and Ricker Ndila.

Sargent Tembo told the court that the police officers recovered an AK 47 Rifle, a magazine containing 24 rounds of ammunition and a fire arm after a search that was conducted in both Nyimba and Chongwe districts respectively.

The matter which is before Lusaka based Judge, Maria Mapani Kawimbe, continues.