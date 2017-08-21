ZABS publishes 170 additional standards

The Zambia Bureau of Standards ZABS has published 170 additional standards between January and August 2017.

ZABS Head of Marketing and Public Relations Hazel Zulu says that this is to help support the agriculture and leather industries in terms of value addition, growth and sustainability.

Ms. Zulu has told Breeze News in a statement that most of the additional standards that have been published are focused on providing guidelines, requirements and specifications for various products and processes in the agriculture and leather sectors.

She says that the move has also been taken in a bid to support government emphasis on the diversification and prioritization of agriculture and other sectors other than mining, to grow the economy.

Ms. Zulu says that the Bureau is pleased to provide the much needed support to the industry to help them grow the economy and contribute effectively to national food security.

Some of the standards that have been published include the standards on maize grain specification, wheat flour specification and rice specification.

Ms. Zulu says that ZABS is confident that these additional standards if used consistently and effectively will help industry players to develop and process good quality products.