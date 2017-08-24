ZEMA considers projects worth US 383 million.

The Zambia Environmental Management Agency ZEMA in July this year considered projects with an estimated investment of 383 million United States dollars.
This brings the total estimated investment from January to July this year to about 11 billion United States dollars.
ZEMA Acting Manager for Corporate Affairs, Alexander Museshyo has confirmed this to Breeze News in a statement.
Mr. Museshyo states that in July, 2017, ZEMA considered a total of 63 Environmental Impact Assessment EIAs reports from various developers covering all sectors of development across the country.
He says that out of the 63 projects, 59 were approved, two were deferred pending submission of additional information from affected developers while two were rejected.
Mr. Museshyo says that the investment projects are in areas of energy, urban development, prospecting and mining, manufacturing and processing, agriculture and forestry and tourism.
He says that submitted projects were mainly from Energy and Development sectors.