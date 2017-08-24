Loan conditions eased

Small and Medium enterprises SMEs, will now have opportunities to use movable assets to acquire loans from commercial banks, under the introduction of the Movable Property Security Interest Act.

Patents and Companies Registration Agency PACRA, Inspector of Companies Lloyd Musonda says, over seven hundred loans have so far been given to SMEs using the new act which was introduced last year.

Mr. Musonda says the movable property Security Interest Act stipulates that SMEs will be allowed to get loans from the banks using personal or movable property as collateral.