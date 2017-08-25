Government to arrest Chief Kambwili

Government has warned that people, who reportedly carried out an installation ceremony of a man calling himself Chief Kambwili in Chief Mwanya’s area of Lundazi district, risks being arrested.

Eastern Province Permanent Secretary, Chanda Kasolo, says he is fully aware that someone has been masquerading as Chief Kambwili and reports indicate that he was officially installed a few days ago.

Mr. Kasolo says the man, who was reportedly installed as chief Kambwili, travelled to the area for the ceremony, with another existing chief from Muchinga Province.