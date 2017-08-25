Government schools accused of offering tuitions at a fee

The Ministry of Education in Eastern Province has refuted reports that government schools in Petauke district are offering holiday tuitions at a fee.

Provincial Education Officer Allan Lingambe says the standing directive from the Ministry of Education is that schools that are offering holiday tuitions to pupils should not demand fees from the leaners.

Dr. Lingambe was reacting to complaints from parents and guardians in Petauke, that teachers at Petauke Boarding Secondary School and Petauke Day Secondary School are offering holiday tuition to pupils at a fee.