Government obtains a loan to build colleges

Government through the Ministry of Education will soon commence the construction of three colleges in Katete, Kabompo and Nalolo districts.
Ministry of General Education, Project Implementation Unit Director, Joseph Nthele says government has acquired a loan from Badea, a Sudan based organization to construct the three colleges.
Speaking when he paid a courtesy call at the Permanent Secretary’s Office this morning, Mr. Nthele says the total amount of the loan for all the three colleges is 24 million US dollars.
He says the figure of the money might be increased because OPEC and Saudi Arabia have come on board to partner ahead of the project.
Mr. Nthele says a team of consultants will soon be on the ground to do the environmental assessment impact, before engaging the contractor.
And the Permanent Secretary Chanda Kasolo says the long awaited construction of the college in the province will now be a reality.
Mr. Kasolo says people in the province have been complaining of lagging behind in development.
He adds that this will be an achievement, as it will improve the education levels among young people in the province.
And Provincial Education Officer Allan Lingambe says the development will help students who have been failing to access higher education, because of long distances to Lusaka and other parts of the country.