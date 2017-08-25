Government obtains a loan to build colleges

Government through the Ministry of Education will soon commence the construction of three colleges in Katete, Kabompo and Nalolo districts.

Ministry of General Education, Project Implementation Unit Director, Joseph Nthele says government has acquired a loan from Badea, a Sudan based organization to construct the three colleges.

Speaking when he paid a courtesy call at the Permanent Secretary’s Office this morning, Mr. Nthele says the total amount of the loan for all the three colleges is 24 million US dollars.