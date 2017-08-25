A 29 year old mother burns daughter with paraffin

Police in Lusaka have arrested a 29 year old woman of Old Kanyama Compound for allegedly setting on fire her 12 year old biological daughter using paraffin.

Police Spokesperson Esther Katongo has confirmed the incident to Breeze News and identified the woman as Prudence Phiri.

Ms. Katongo says that the suspect was apprehended by concerned members of the public, who later surrendered her to police.