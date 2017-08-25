A 29 year old mother burns daughter with paraffin

Police in Lusaka have arrested a 29 year old woman of Old Kanyama Compound for allegedly setting on fire her 12 year old biological daughter using paraffin.
Police Spokesperson Esther Katongo has confirmed the incident to Breeze News and identified the woman as Prudence Phiri.
Ms. Katongo says that the suspect was apprehended by concerned members of the public, who later surrendered her to police.
She says that the incident happened yesterday at about 17 hours in Old Kanyama Compound.
Ms. Katongo says that the victim sustained multiple burns on the body and was rushed to Kanyama Hospital for medical attention while the suspect is detained in police custody.
She says that police are still waiting for a medical report before they can charge Prudence.