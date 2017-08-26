More township roads to be tarred

The local authority in Chipata says the council has been requested to submit a list of township roads that will be upgraded to bituminous standard.

Chipata City Council Town Clerk Davies Musenge says, the list will be submitted to the Ministry of Local Government for possible funding, under the 2018 National budget.

He says a distance of about 120 kilometers of township roads has so far been identified, adding that consultations are currently being conducted.

He says most of the township roads including those which are already tarred, have to be upgraded, because defects have developed.

Mr. Musenge says the local authority will however, continue conducting maintain works on some of the roads.