Gawa Undi wants technical university in Eastern Province

Paramount Chief Kalonga Gawa Undi has called on government to construct a technical university in Eastern Province.

He says this will help young people in the province to access university education.

Breeze FM Staffer, Gift Phiri reports that Kalonga Gawa Undi said this through Chewa Heritage Foundation Zambia Chapter chairperson, James Chirwa at this year’s Kulamba Traditional Ceremony at Mkaika in Katete district.

And vice president, Inonge Wina says Kulamba Ceremony is a greatest demonstration of cultural freedom in Malawi, Mozambique and Zambia.

She says this year’s Kulamba Traditional Ceremony theme” Educating a Girl Child, Ending Early Marriages” is in line with government’s resolve to promote access to education to girl children.

Ms Wina noted that traditional ceremonies play an important role in enhancing peace, unity and harmony in the country.

She says this is why government attaches great importance to the preservation of the country’s diverse heritage.

The vice president says traditional leaders play an important role in ensuring effective governance of chiefdoms in their respective areas and should be proactive in engaging government in matters of national interest.

The vice president says government has taken note of Paramount Chief, Kalonga Gawa Undi’s concerns on issues relating to agriculture, specifically on this year’s maize floor price.

She further says government will continue implementing developmental projects such as building roads, dams, schools, hospitals and other economic and social sector infrastructure.