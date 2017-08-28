Illegal street vendors in Chipata to move to COMESA market

Illegal street vendors in Chipata are expected to be relocated to COMESA market before the rainy season starts.

Chipata City Council Town Clerk Davies Musenge says the local authority has already secured a place at the market to relocate all vendors trading in the streets.

He says sensitization meetings with the affected vendors on the matter, have already been conducted.

Mr. Musenge says the council cannot move people from the streets before finding a place where they can trade from.

He says engineers have already been engaged and that inmates from Chipata correctional facility will soon start the works.

The works include construction of drainages.