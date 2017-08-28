ZESCO connecting over 400 new clients every month

The Zambia Electricity Supply Corporation ZESCO says that it has been connecting an average of 457 new customers every month in the last six months.

ZESCO Division Manager for South, Wilbroad Chanda says that this is a demand that requires the power company to invest more in power generation.

Speaking in Chipata over the weekend, Mr. Chanda also revealed that ZESCO had run out of conductors, which has affected the exercise of connecting new clients.

He however, says that the company has ordered new conductors, which are expected to be in the country in the next two weeks.

A number of people in Chipata have complained over the delay by the power company to connect electricity despite having paid connection fees.