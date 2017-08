Chipata City Mayor, Sinoya Mwale, has expressed disappointment over the poor working culture by council workers.

The mayor has cautioned that he will not tolerate laziness among council workers.

Mr. Mwale says development cannot be delivered to people, if the working culture among workers is poor

Mr. Mwale has directed town clerk, Davies Musenge, to make sure there is an improvement on this matter.

He was speaking during the full council meeting this morning.