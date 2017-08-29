Chadiza residents approve proposed water tariff increase

Residents of Chadiza district have approved the proposed water tariff adjustment of 54 per cent by Eastern Water and Sewerage Company for the year 2018.

Eastern Water and Sewerage Company Managing Director, Lytone Kanowa said the increase in tariffs will help the company to meet the cost of doing business that has been brought about due to the high cost of production.

Mr. Kanowa said the major reason for the tariff adjustment is the high cost of ZESCO power, which translates into high cost of production.

He said Eastern Water and Sewerage Company is also determined to improve the failing billing system and sustain the water quality standards in the region.

The Managing Director was speaking in Chadiza District during a stakeholder’s consultative meeting.

Meanwhile, Chadiza District Commissioner George Phiri has called on Eastern Water and Sewerage Company to properly manage the water source at Nsadzu Dam and bar all forms of gardening that is taking place along the Nsadzu stream.

Mr. Phiri also challenged the water utility company to come up with plans concerning the source of water in the district adding that Nsadzu dam, which was the main water source was becoming shallow due to silt.